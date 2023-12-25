On the carpets of the offices, political leaders try to find a way towards a new truce while bombs continue to fall in Gaza. So many fell this morning on the Maghazi camp – in the center of the Strip – that they caused the death of 106 people in one of the largest massacres of this war. Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the two groups with Israeli hostages in captivity, have rejected a new truce proposal from Egypt, which proposed, in addition to the exchange of hostages and prisoners, a technocratic government in the West Bank and Gaza that would rebuild the Strip and prepare new elections throughout Palestine. They did not even give time for the Israeli Government to make an official statement, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued with his warlike rhetoric: “We are not going to stop. We will intensify our fight in the coming days. The fighting is not close to being over,” he told an assembly of parliamentarians from his party, the Likud.

The Egyptian proposal, one of the most elaborate and long-standing proposed so far, called for a “Palestinian national dialogue” to end the division between political factions—Fatah governs the West Bank, while Hamas governs Gaza—and form a single technocratic government that would supervise the reconstruction of the Strip and prepare elections for the two territories. Previously, Hamas had to release another 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel releasing 120 Palestinian prisoners during a temporary ceasefire that, like the one in the last week of November, would serve to increase the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip. In a later phase, a definitive armistice would be proposed with a broader exchange of hostages and prisoners. Only after that time would Israel withdraw from the cities of Gaza so that the displaced would return to them.

However, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which also has some hostages in its possession, rejected the proposal without even giving time for an official Israeli statement. Neither faction is moving from their demand for a definitive ceasefire and the distribution of aid throughout the territory. “Only after the aggression ends and aid increases in northern and southern Gaza will we discuss the prisoner exchange,” a senior Hamas official told Reuters.

The Government of Israel, which has not made an official statement, welcomed the initiative on Sunday with some optimism. “There are things that we cannot accept, but the proposal can be a starting point for conversations,” the newspaper said. Ma'ariv citing Executive sources. He Israel Hayom, considered one of the media closest to Netanyahu, reflected “the satisfaction” that another negotiating space was opened from Egypt in addition to the one led by Qatar and which already gave rise to the previous truce. Today, Netanyahu has returned to the tough tone of “nothing will stop us,” but, in reality, he is under strong pressure from the hostages' relatives, who are demanding a new exchange now, which gives Hamas another trump card. the hypothetical negotiations.

This same afternoon, they plan to gather in front of the National Security Council with 129 hourglasses, the same as those kidnapped still in captivity, at least until this Sunday, when the army confirmed the discovery of the bodies in a tunnel in northern Gaza. of five of those hostages. The rally has as its motto a challenging message for Netanyahu and his ministers: “Look us in the eyes.” Hours earlier, they interrupted Netanyahu's speech in Parliament during a special session dedicated to the kidnapped people. “There is no time left now!” they shouted. “What if it was your brother or your father?” The prime minister promised them that the army will look “behind every stone to bring them back,” but the truth is that, so far, the soldiers have only managed to rescue one. The leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, demanded for his part that the release of the hostages be prioritized over victory in the war.

Unfulfilled objectives

Netanyahu's threats to escalate the war even further have already been fulfilled. Israeli bombers attacked the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza this morning, just two days after the army asked residents of that area to move south. The fire from the aircraft killed 106 people, according to Palestinian health officials, many of whom were women and children, in what is already one of the bloodiest episodes of the war. Maghazi is one of the smallest and most densely populated camps. More than 33,000 people are crowded into just 0.6 square kilometers, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). Fighting also took place in neighboring Al Bureij and Nuseirat. In Khan Younis, in the south, another 23 people were killed in another airstrike.

A man tries to remove the body of a relative from the rubble after the bombing of the Maghazi camp. STRINGER (REUTERS)

Killing Yayha Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, and his military commander, Mohamed Deif, is another of the objectives not achieved by Israel in the two and a half months that the war has already lasted. The first of them yesterday launched his first public message since the war began, referring to it as “a fierce, violent and unprecedented battle” against Israel. “The Al Qasam Brigades [el brazo armado de la organización] They will destroy the occupation army,” said Sinwar, who assured that Israeli troops “are suffering great losses in lives and equipment.” He quantified the number of Israeli soldiers attacked at 5,000, “a third of them died, another third was seriously injured and the last permanently incapacitated,” according to the senior Hamas official. Israel recognizes only 156 deaths in its army since hostilities began after the October 7 attacks, in which 1,200 people died and 240 were kidnapped.

At the diplomatic level, Israel also intensified its tone against the United Nations, carrying out a threat it had been issuing for weeks. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, assured in X that his Ministry will refuse to extend the visas of the staff of the international organization and will deny those of future employees. “We will not remain silent in the face of UN hypocrisy,” he said on his personal account. “Their conduct is a disgrace to the organization and the international community.” The post accuses its secretary general, António Guterres, of “legitimizing war crimes and crimes against humanity” by Hamas; the High Commissioner for Human Rights for “spreading baseless blood libels,” and UN Women for “ignoring acts of rape committed against Israeli women,” during the October 7 attacks.

