White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a press conference this Monday (4) | Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

The United States government stated this Monday (4) that the extension of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas did not happen because the Palestinian terrorist group refused to release more women who are being held hostage in Gaza. This decision caused Israel to abandon the agreement to pause hostilities that had been signed on November 24th and ended last Friday (1st).

“Hamas is refusing to release civilian women who were supposed to be part of the agreement and it is this refusal by Hamas that has caused the end of the hostage agreement and therefore the end of the pause in hostilities,” he said at a press conference held this morning. Monday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan also claimed that Democratic President Joe Biden is “personally involved” in efforts to rescue the approximately 137 hostages, including nine Americans, who are still in the hands of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

The advisor also said that he spoke with authorities from Israel, Egypt, Qatar and other nations during the last weekend with a view to seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Both Biden and Sullivan recently met with family members of some of the Americans kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during attacks against Israel on October 7.

“What these families are going through is painful. It’s heartbreaking and it’s unimaginable, unthinkable for any of us,” Sullivan said of the encounter.

The truce agreement signed on November 24 was mediated by Egypt, the USA and Qatar, and resulted in the release of 105 Israeli hostages from Gaza and 210 Palestinian prisoners who were serving sentences in Israeli prisons. The truce also served to enable the entry of humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave.