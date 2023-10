People hold signs and flags as they take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Pakistan on Wednesday (11) | Photo: EFE/ Rehan Khan

During the first half of 2023, the terrorist group Hamas and its ally, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, received more than US$134 million (R$676 million) in their cryptocurrency portfolios, as revealed by companies that analyze the sector to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

The money, according to the companies, may have been used to finance and organize the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel last Saturday (7), which has resulted in the deaths of more than a thousand people to date.

Cryptocurrency analysis company Elliptic revealed to Telegraph that approximately US$93 million (R$469 million) in cryptocurrencies were transferred to Palestinian Islamic Jihad between August 2021 and June this year.

The cryptocurrency tracking company BitOK, which is based in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, reported to the newspaper that Hamas raised around US$41 million (R$207 million) in cryptocurrencies in the last 18 months.

Analysts explained to the Telegraph that the use of cryptocurrencies by terrorist organizations, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has been a frequently used strategy to circumvent the global financial sanctions that the organizations are facing.

Private companies and law enforcement agencies have become better at tracking cryptocurrency payments through their blockchains – public digital records that archive each transaction.

Israeli police said they had frozen cryptocurrency accounts identified as belonging to Hamas and collaborated with UK authorities to block a bank account at British bank Barclays, which was allegedly used by the terrorist organization to move cash donations.

Hamas and its ally Palestinian Islamic Jihad are currently under sanctions from the UK, US and the European Union.