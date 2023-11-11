The video begins with Israeli soldiers building fortifications inside the house in Beit Lahia, before Hamas members fire a missile at these soldiers.

The video then shows Hamas members firing machine guns at the soldiers in the area.

The video did not mention the date of the attack.

Beit Lahia is one of the hotspots of clashes between the Israeli army and Hamas.

Hamas fighters adopt the tactic of approaching the Israeli forces, sometimes to zero distance, and then fire anti-tank and anti-personnel missiles, in order to increase the effectiveness of these missiles.

Official Israeli figures show that 38 soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the ground attack and 354 since the beginning of the war on October 7.