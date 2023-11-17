The Hamas movement’s video began showing the moment it targeted what it said was a military force holed up in a house in Beit Hanoun.

A video shows soldiers moving around the house, before Hamas members fired a missile, which the movement said was a “Yassin” anti-fortified shell, and then the sound of machine gun fire was heard.

In another clip, Israeli soldiers appear from a close distance to the point that the soldiers’ faces are clearly visible. Hamas stated that they were holed up in the western school in the town, before a fighter in the movement appeared firing the “Al-Yassin” anti-fortified shell.

A third video documented the moment the shell exploded among these soldiers.

Hamas published video clips showing the sniping of three Israeli soldiers in two separate attacks.

While Israeli soldiers were trying to withdraw two of their colleagues, Hamas members fired.

The Israeli army has not commented on these videos yet.

In the latest statistics, the Israeli army said that 55 of its soldiers and officers had been killed since the beginning of the ground operation in late last October, while more than 370 Israeli soldiers had been killed since the start of the war on October 7 following a surprise Hamas attack.