The Islamist organization Hamás has published this Saturday a new propaganda video of Israeli hostages, to hours after the first phase ends of the agreement of the Alto el Fuego and with the broken negotiations to implement the second.

In the images appears the former Israeli Iair Horn, released on February 15, saying goodbye to his brother eitan, which remains in captivity in the Palestine strip.

“Have you gone crazy? My brother leaves, and I have to stay here. Firm the second and third phase of the agreement. It is fine with this war “, Implores in the video while hugging his brother, in a message addressed to the Government of Benjamín Netanyahu.

The agreement signed between Israel and Hamas stipulates the end of the first phase for this Saturday, that is, 42 days after the start of the first exchanges. Israel now asks to prolong this phase another 42 days, something that Islamists oppose because they consider that Netanyahu would avoid committing themselves to Fulfill with the end of warcontemplated in these last two phases.

“We demand from those who make decisions: look in the eyes. Do not stop the agreement that has already brought dozens of hostages back to us. They are finishing their time! Bring everyone home, now, in a single phase, “the Horn family demanded in a statement.

The fear that Israel resumes bombings in Gaza, where there are still 59 hostages -A thirty dead, according to Israel- has shot in the last hours after their rejection was disseminated to implement the second phase of the agreement.

The Palestinian group insisted this Saturday on its will to Go ahead with the last two phases provided for in this agreementthat would mean the return of the rest of the hostages and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli troops of all points of the strip, including the strategic Filadelphia corridor, the dividing line between Gaza and Egypt.

Netanyahu describes it as “propaganda”

After the publication of the images by the Islamist group, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamín Netanyahu, said Saturday that “It will not be allowed to dissuade the propaganda of Hamas.”

“The terrorist organization Hamas published this afternoon another cruel propaganda video, in which our hostages They are forced to participate in a psychological war. Israel will not be upset by Hamas’s propaganda, “says a note disseminated by his office.

The Israeli president has not yet pronounced on what will happen from tomorrow, Sunday, in the Gaza Strip, where phase two of the high fire agreement should enter into force. “We will continue working tirelessly to recover all our hostages and meet all the objectives of Israel’s war, “concludes the message of the Israeli leader, without giving more details.