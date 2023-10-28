Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/28/2023 – 17:33

The leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinouar, said this Saturday (28) that he was ready to “immediately” conclude an exchange of hostages that the Palestinian movement holds for “all Palestinian prisoners” held by Israel.

“We are ready to immediately conclude an exchange to release all prisoners in the prisons of the Zionist enemy in exchange for all hostages in the hands of the resistance,” said Sinouar in a statement released by the Hamas movement.

In the attack that started the war against Israel, the Palestinian group kidnapped around 200 people, in addition to killing 1,400. Since then, Israel has carried out increasingly intense attacks on the Gaza Strip, a region of Palestine controlled by Hamas. More than 7,000 Palestinian civilians have already died in the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters today that efforts to secure the release of hostages will continue even during the ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Asked whether contacts to free the hostages would continue even during the ground offensive, Netanyahu replied: “yes”.

Regarding the proposed exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners, he said it had been discussed in the Israeli war cabinet, but he declined to go into details, saying revealing it would be counterproductive.

*With information from agencies RTP and Reuters