This Saturday (28), the spokesman for the al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, Abu Obeida, called for the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the freedom of the Israeli hostages. There are, in total, 229 hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group.

In his speech, Abu Obeida stated that he made contacts for a prisoner exchange with Israeli authorities and that “there was an opportunity to reach an agreement”, but there was a blockade.

Israeli defense minister meets with families of Hamas hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with the families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Family members asked to meet Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after the increase in incursions into the Gaza Strip.