The Islamist group Hamas is trying to mitigate tensions in the Gaza Strip and to this end announced that it is willing to release 70 hostages, among whom are women and children.

This proposal would be as long as they can make a truce where there is a five-day ceasefire and that there are humanitarian aid facilities in the region.

According to information from France 24, this happens after the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoa Gallant, declared that Hamas “lost control of the strip.”

The situation is further complicated by the humanitarian crisis that is being experienced in Gaza, both on the streets and in the hospitals.

Bodies of people killed in a bombing lie on the ground in the courtyard of Al-Shifa hospital.

In fact, There was a failed attempt to evacuate patients from the south to the Al-Quds hospital in the north.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, a humanitarian organization, said that the evacuation could not be carried out due to “continuous shelling and shooting.”

On the other hand, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that medical centers, including Hospitals located in the north of the territory are currently “out of service”

Tribute to the victims of Hamas at the Wailing Wall.

The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday that its troops captured multiple military and government buildings of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including “the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government.”

“The combined combat forces of the Seventh Brigade controlled the headquarters of the Hamas legislative assembly and government, the Hamas Police headquarters, and an engineering college used for weapons production and development,” the spokesperson reported. military, who detailed that these buildings were captured “in recent days.”

The buildings seized also include a training center, a command and control room, and a complex used for detention and interrogation.

