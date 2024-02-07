Divided into 3 phases of 45 days, the truce would be used to exchange hostages for prisoners and humanitarian aid

Hamas has proposed a 135-day ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip that would bring the war against Israel to an end. The plan presented by the paramilitary group is the result of conversations with mediators from Qatar and Egypt supported by the US and Israel.

According to the news agency Reuters, which had access to the document, Hamas divided the agreement into 3 phases of 45 days. They would promote the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza and the delivery of bodies and remains.

The first 45 days of the truce would begin with the release, by Hamas, of all Israeli women held hostage since the start of the war – on October 7, 2023, men under the age of 19, elderly people and sick people. In return, Israel would release imprisoned Palestinian women and children.

The remaining Israeli hostages would leave in the 2nd and 3rd phase. In total, 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, including ⅓ sentenced to life imprisonment by Israel, would be released. At the end of the 135 days, an agreement would be signed to end the conflict.

The truce would also increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazans.

The proposal should be debated by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who traveled to Israel on Tuesday night (Feb 6).

