Hamas probably kills girls (18) in front of their parents and siblings

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The war in Israel is hitting the civilian population particularly hard: Hamas does not stop at children and families. © Screenshot/Twitter/Emily Schrader

When it comes to the terrorist attack on Israel, Hamas does not stop at families and children. Videos of almost unimaginable scenes are circulating on the Internet.

Tel Aviv – The war in Israel has been raging since Saturday. And with the terrorist attack by Hamas, hell broke over the civilian population. “It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre,” said Israeli Major General Itai Veruv. Babies, mothers and fathers are ripped from their bedrooms and killed, he reports. A number of people were kidnapped by Hamas, including Germans.

“If you want to know what is happening in Israel, watch this video”: Journalist posts terrible scene

Posted on X (Twitter). ynetnews-speaker Emily Schrader a video that this terrible approach should prove. “If you really want to know what happened in Israel, watch this video,” writes the journalist. And posts a four-minute clip.

“It’s the most painful video I’ve seen so far,” admits Schrader, describing: “A frightened Israeli family is held hostage by Hamas terrorists after they kill one of the little girl’s sisters.”

The video shows two children, a boy and a girl, and their parents. The boy sobs, the mother shakes her head and says, “That didn’t happen.” Then the girl asks, “There’s no chance of her coming back?” “No,” the mother admits.

Video shows hostage taking in Israel: Hamas kills girl (18) in front of her family

Caution: The following video contains scenes that may be disturbing to some people.

The father sits quietly on a couch behind his son, his hands covered in blood. The children only notice this much later. The girl who was killed was only 18 years old, her sister complains.

“This can’t be real,” the mother repeats again and again. Occasionally a male voice can be heard shouting; at least one hostage-taker is apparently in the room.

Hamas terrorist attack: Civilian population experiences nightmare in Israel

Suddenly a loud crash startles the children, apparently the explosion of a rocket hitting the ground. The mother reacts immediately and pushes her daughter to the ground. “Why?” she asks. “Be careful, I can’t lose another life,” her mother replies.

A little later, the warning sirens go off and the parents crouch on the floor with their children. Then shots are fired in the room, a man with a Kalashnikov walks through the picture and the video ends. What happens to the family afterwards is unknown. It is not the only report of Hamas kidnappings. (moe)