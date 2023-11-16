Hamas Politburo Chief Haniyeh: Israel will not achieve its goals in Gaza

Israel will not achieve its goals in the Gaza Strip. In addition, the Israeli hostages will be released on Hamas’s terms, said the head of the Politburo of the Palestinian movement, Ismail Haniyeh, writes RIA News.

According to him, members of the Palestinian movement will continue to resist in the Gaza Strip, and the people of Palestine will “fight a strategic battle against the enemy.”

“All the enemy’s plans will fail, and he will not achieve his goals and return his hostages, except at the price that the resistance imposes,” Haniyeh said.