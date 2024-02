President Lula's (PT) speech about the “genocide” in Gaza was praised by Hamas. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of the Republic

The terrorist group Hamas published this Sunday (18), on its official Telegram channel, a statement praising the president Lula (PT) for his statement comparing Israel's action in Gaza to Hitler's Nazi Germany.

“We appreciate the statement by Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who described what our Palestinian people are being subjected to in the Gaza Strip as a Holocaust, and that what the Zionists are doing in Gaza today is the same as Nazi Hitler did to the Jews during World War II,” the Hamas statement said.

The text also says that Lula's comment “reveals the enormity of the Zionist crime committed with disguise and open support by the American administration led by the president [Joe] Biden.” Finally, the statement appeals to the International Court of Justice. “To take into account the Brazilian president's statement regarding the violations and atrocities that our Palestinian people are suffering at the hands of the criminal occupation army and its settlers terrorists, which have never been witnessed in modern history”, concluded the terrorists.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip, with the Palestinian people, has not existed at any other historical moment. Indeed, existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, said Lula in the speech that was given during the meeting of the 37th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

After the PT member's speech, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated that the comparison between “Israel and the Holocaust and Hitler crossed a red line”. The country also summoned Brazil's ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyerfor a “harsh call for reprimand”, after the president's speech that generated a diplomatic crisis.