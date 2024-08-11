Hamas postpones return to Gaza ceasefire talks

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has called on mediators to present a concrete plan for implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and oblige Israel to implement it, instead of sitting down at the negotiating table again, reports TASS.

A new round of consultations, the movement is confident, will only “provide Israel with cover for continuing its aggression” against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier it became known that the new head of the Palestinian Hamas political bureau is set on a ceasefire and wants to conclude a corresponding agreement. As Israel claims, this is stated in a message that Israeli officials received from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.