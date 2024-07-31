Extremist group blames Israel for death; Tel Aviv has not yet commented

Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas, was killed in Tehran (Iran). The news was announced this Wednesday (July 31, 2024) by the extremist group. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed the information, stating that the death occurred hours after Haniyeh attended the inauguration ceremony of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian. The agency said it is investigating the situation.

“Brother, leader, martyr, Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, was killed in a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran”, Hamas said, blaming Israel for the death. Tel Aviv did not comment on the incident. The Israeli army said it was conducting a situational assessment. The information was from Al Jazeera.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said it was investigating the incident.Ismail Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran was hit, resulting in the death of him and one of his bodyguards. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon”, the agency declared.

Iranian media reports that Haniyeh was killed by a “guided projectile” which hit the residence where he was staying in northern Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday (31 July) local time – Tuesday night (30 July) in Brasília.

The Palestinian government condemned the attack that resulted in Haniyeh’s death, according to the Palestinian state news agency Wafathe management “appealed to the Palestinian factions, forces and people to promote national unity and steadfastness in the face of the Israeli occupation and its crimes”.

According to Wafathe President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, described the incident as “a cowardly act” It is” a dangerous development” of conflicts in the region.

Haniyeh acted as a sort of international diplomat for Hamas, talking to allies of the extremist group. He spent most of his time in Qatar and Turkey.

He was one of those whose arrest warrant was requested by ICC (International Criminal Court) prosecutor Karim Khan in May. In addition to him, other Hamas leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have also been subject to arrest warrants.

In April, an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip killed three of Haniyeh’s children. According to the IDF, they were “Hamas military agents who conducted terrorist activities in the center” of the Palestinian enclave.