Israel’s army has been fighting against Hamas for more than eleven months. (Archive photo) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

Israel’s army has been fighting the Islamist terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip for more than eleven months. But Hamas is reportedly succeeding in regrouping in some places.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – According to a media report, the Islamist Hamas is regaining strength in some areas in the Gaza war. Especially in the northern section of the sealed-off coastal strip, the terrorist organization is recovering faster after more than eleven months of war than the Israeli armed forces can weaken Hamas’ military capabilities, reported the Israeli TV station Kan. The Israeli army has not advanced into the north of the Gaza Strip for months. Hamas has used this time to regroup there and prepare for the “next phase of the war,” it said.

This is one of the main reasons for the sharp increase in Israeli attacks on Hamas command and control centers in the northern Gaza Strip, the broadcaster reported. According to military sources, just on Sunday the Israeli Air Force attacked the building of a former school in the northern Gaza Strip, where Hamas had set up a command and control center. Rocket attacks on Israeli targets have been carried out from there in recent weeks, the army said.

There was initially no information on possible casualties. The Israeli military said that measures had been taken before the attack to reduce the danger to civilians. Palestinian eyewitnesses reported that the army initially fired a single rocket, apparently with the aim of getting refugees to leave the building. Just a few days earlier, many people had died in an attack on a former school building. Israel had also spoken of a Hamas control center. dpa