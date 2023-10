In this special edition of Capital Matteranalysts from the Army Command and General Staff School (ECEME) talk live with journalist Luis Kawaguti about the reasons for the war in Israel and what to expect in the coming days from a military and geopolitical point of view.

With Israel closer to Saudi Arabia and a security agreement being negotiated with the United States, the Middle East was close to achieving lasting peace. But the attack by Hamas terrorists may have interrupted this entire process and now Israel is preparing for an unprecedented invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Taking part in the debate are Colonel Flávio Roberto Bezerra Morgado and Major Frederico Chaves Salóes do Amor, both professors in the Postgraduate Program in Military Sciences at ECEME.

Follow the special war edition of the videocast Capital Matterproduced by journalists from People’s Gazette in Brasilia.