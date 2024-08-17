Hamas: No progress in talks to free Gaza hostages

The representative of the Palestinian Hamas movement in Lebanon, Ahmad Abdulhadi, commenting on the first stage of negotiations on the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, noted the lack of progress on this issue, reports Sky News TV channel.

“The administration (of US President Joe — note from “Lenta.ru”) Biden is trying to show that the situation is positive. But the first round showed that there is no improvement,” he said.

According to him, the American leader’s optimism regarding the prospects of the parties reaching an agreement is merely indicative and is being demonstrated only to prevent the expansion of the regional war and “everything in the media continues to sound positive.”

Abdulhadi stressed that it was not possible to resolve a number of contentious issues through negotiations, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put forward additional conditions, thereby complicating the situation.

Earlier, representatives of the United States, Egypt and Qatar reported that negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are taking place in a constructive manner and in a positive atmosphere.