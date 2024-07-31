The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas confirmed on Wednesday (31) the death of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack that they attributed to Israel in Tehran, where he was on an official visit.

“The leading brother, the martyr fighter Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the movement, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president,” the group said in a statement.

So far, Israeli authorities have not confirmed any attack in Tehran, nor the death of Haniyeh, who attended the inauguration of the country’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, in the Iranian capital on Tuesday (30).

“Do not consider dead those who were killed in the path of Allah, but rather those who are alive with their master, receiving sustenance,” the group wrote about the death of Haniyeh, the number one in Hamas’ political office, who was living in self-exile in Qatar.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also commented on Haniyeh’s death in an attack in Tehran that also killed one of his bodyguards, while Palestinian Authority (PNA) leader Mahmoud Abbas – from the rival Fatah faction – condemned the “assassination” of the Hamas leader by the “occupation”.

Sami Abu Zahri, a Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, said that “the martyrdom of the group’s leaders will not break the will of the movement or the Palestinian people.”

News of Haniyeh’s death comes just hours after Israel confirmed it killed the military chief of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr, the group’s most senior military leader and a close adviser to the organization’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in retaliation for the attack that killed 12 children on Saturday in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

According to Iranian state television, Haniyeh was killed at 2 a.m. on Wednesday Tehran time (8 p.m. on Tuesday in Brasília) while he was at a residence in the north of the Iranian capital.

Haniyeh was born in the Al Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip in 1962. He studied at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he first became involved with Hamas, and graduated with a degree in Arabic literature in 1987.

He was appointed head of a Hamas office in 1997 and rose through the ranks of the terrorist organization.

Haniyeh led the Hamas ticket that won the 2006 Palestinian legislative elections and became Palestinian prime minister in a national unity government alongside Abbas’s Fatah, but disagreements between the two groups ended with Fatah’s expulsion from the Strip and the Islamists’ forced seizure of power in the enclave, which they have ruled de facto since 2007.

Haniyeh was the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip from 2012 until February 2017, when he was replaced by Yahya Sinwar, considered the mastermind behind the October 7 attacks and the group’s true leader, who had the final say in recent negotiations with Israel for a truce.

A few months later, on May 6, 2017, Haniyeh was elected chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, replacing Khaled Mashal; and since 2019 he has moved from the Strip to Qatar, from where he has been responsible for the leadership and representation of the militia, especially in the international arena.