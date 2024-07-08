JERUSALEM – Benjamin Netanyahu is throwing obstacles into ceasefire negotiations amid ongoing talks aimed at reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza. He wrote it in a Hamas statementin response to the four non-negotiable conditions that the Prime Minister put forward on Sunday evening.

After that Hamas has decided to abandon some demandsas the permanent ceasefire at the beginning of the first phase of the trucereceiving in exchange the assurance that the Jewish country will undertake permanent negotiations on the end of the warthe Israeli Prime Minister, also under pressure from the most extremist members of his government, on the eve of the departure of his delegation for Egypt, advanced four conditions. First of all reiterating that the war will not end until Israel achieves its goal of destroying HamasThen blocking arms smuggling from Egypt to Gazathe maximizing the number of live hostages to be released And preventing the militiamen from returning to the north. Hamas sees these conditions as a halt to talks by Netanyahudespite Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar having arrived in Egypt (and will then be in Doha) for talks that have never seemed so close to an end.

Hamas, in today’s statement, called on the mediators to intervene against what it calls Netanyahu’s “maneuvers and crimes.” The Prime Minister finds himself in the middle of two internal fires. On one side the demonstrations yesterday and today by the hostages’ relatives that push him to accept an agreement at any cost for the release of over one hundred hostages who have been in Gaza for nine months; on the other Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who, showing a photo of Hamas Gaza leader Yaya Sinwar, said that accepting a deal with Hamas would be “a defeat and humiliation for Israel and a victory for Sinwar.”.

Today Netanyahu also received a phone call from the Prime Minister and the G7, Giorgia Meloni, on the situation in Gaza and in the region. As written in a note from Palazzo Chigi, President Meloni He hoped that a sustainable ceasefire would be reached as soon as possible and that the hostages held by Hamas would be released.. As written in a note from Palazzo Chigi, «The conversation also highlighted the common assessment of the need to strengthen humanitarian assistance for the civilian population of Gaza and to avoid an increase in tensions along the border between Israel and Lebanon, where Italy is on the front line for the stability of the area through its participation in the Unifil mission».

In the Strip the war continues unabated. The Israeli prime minister is increasingly convinced that military pressure and the shortage of weapons, after the border with Egypt was closed, have pushed Hamas to backtrack on its demands. According to an investigation by theApmany Hamas members as well as several countries, have pressured Sinwar, who represents the hardline wing, to accept the agreement with Israel even by renouncing some of the conditions set, such as the immediate end of the war. Defense Minister Yoav Gallantspeaking to the families of hostages held in Gaza, said that IIsrael must translate the benefits of its military pressure into a deal that brings the prisoners home.

AND Gaza City the nerve center of fierce battles these dayswhich saw the army also target civilian structures such as UNRWA schools (which laments the destruction of at least half of its structures since the beginning of the war), clinics, religious schools And hospitalsall considered places controlled by militiamen or as control bases or as launching bases for attacks. After the attacks on the school of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which was gathering Gazan refugees and from where, according to the army, attacks were launched, the evacuation order came for the Anglican hospital Al Ahli, against which the English diocese of Jerusalem lashed out, after yesterday’s harsh statement from the Catholic bishopric for the attack on the school of the Holy Family. Evacuation orders were issued for several neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Tensions also continue in the north, on the border with Lebanon. About twenty rockets were launched from the land of cedars, after an Israeli strike on the night between Sunday and Monday killed Mustafa Hassan Salman, a member of Hezbollah’s missile unit.