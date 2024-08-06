The Palestinian Islamist Movement Hamas on Tuesday elected the group’s leader inside the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, as its top political bureau leader, replacing Ismail Haniyeh. killed a week ago in Tehran in an attack attributed to Israel.

Sinwar, who is believed to still be hiding in the Gaza tunnels, represents the group’s most hardline and belligerent line. and is considered the mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli territory in which some 1,200 people died and another 200 were kidnapped, and is the most wanted man by Israel since then.

“The Islamic resistance movement Hamas announces the election of Commander Yahya Sinwar as head of its political bureau, replacing martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh,” the group said in a brief statement.

Minutes after the announcement, a volley of rockets was fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip, an action claimed by Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezedin al Qassam Brigades.

Portrait of slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a demonstration in Lebanon. Photo:AFP Share

The election of Sinwar, until now Hamas’s political and military leader inside Gaza, who was at the centre of the group’s strategic shift, where the military aspect swallowed up the political, This has put in jeopardy the ceasefire negotiations, in which he has taken the toughest stance within the group, in contrast to a more diplomatic Haniyeh.

It was the military wing, headed by Sinwar and the recently deceased Mohamed Deif, commander-in-chief of the al-Qassam Brigades – the armed wing of Hamas – that planned the attack on October 7, and the political branch, including Haniyeh, only found out about it when the plan was well underway.

For years, The head of the political bureau resides outside the Strip and Haniyeh resided in Qatar, although it is not clear whether Sinwar will move out of Gaza, where his brother Mohamed Sinwar is considered the leading candidate to take over from Deif as top military chief.

Hamas announced over the weekend that it had already begun “urgent consultations” between the political bureau and the Shura Council, a secret, largely religious advisory body, to discuss who should succeed Haniyeh, in the same way it did when other Hamas leaders were killed.

The choice of Sinwar, who is believed to have been hiding in the tunnels of the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, was not in the forecasts, in which Khaled Mashaal, a founding member of the political bureau and who headed it from 2004 to 2017, were among the possible candidates. when he was replaced by Haniyeh; and Khalil al Hayya, a powerful figure within the group who was close to the slain leader.

Sinwar represents Hamas’s most hardline and belligerent line. Photo:AFP Share

In the face of continuing rumors about the succession, Hamas then reassured its followers by assuring them that this was not the first time that leaders of the group had been killed. for Israel, and that the movement has always survived “because of its high level of institutionality and its deeply rooted Shura” and quickly elected its replacements.

Israel has assassinated several senior Hamas leaders in the past: the group’s founder, the wheelchair-bound Sheikh Ahmed Yasin, in March 2004, and his successor Abdelaziz Rantisi less than a month later; as well as two other Hamas leaders, Salah Shehade (2002) and Ahmed Yabari (2012).

“The killing of the brother fighter Ismail Haniyeh will only increase the strength and determination of Hamas and the Palestinian resistance to continue their path and approach. His pure and noble blood will ignite the fire of resistance and intensify and escalate it,” he said.

In addition to Haniyeh, since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Israel has eliminated Saleh al-Arouri, the number two in the political bureau, in a bombing in Beirut in January, as well as the military leaders of the al-Qassam Brigades: its commander-in-chief Mohamed Deif and his deputy Marwan Issa.

Deif has been in charge of the group’s military strategy since 2002 and is considered the mastermind of the October 7 attacks, along with Sinwar, one of the few members of Hamas’s leadership who is still alive, although his whereabouts have been unknown since then.