Hamas demands the release of 3,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons

The radical Hamas movement demands the release of three thousand Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. The number of people to be released is reported by the TV channel. Al Arabiya with reference to sources.

According to sources, the mediators proposed a draft agreement on a six-week truce in the Gaza Strip with the release of 36 hostages held by Hamas. In turn, representatives of the movement demanded that this project be changed, establishing four stages instead of three.

Earlier, Hamas asked Russia to act as a guarantor in the exchange of prisoners with Israel. In addition to Moscow, the movement wants to see Qatar, Egypt and the UN as guarantors.