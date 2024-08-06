Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Hamas names mastermind of October 7 attacks as its new leader

August 6, 2024
in World Europe
Hamas names mastermind of October 7 attacks as its new leader
Yahya Sinwar (in a 2018 file photo) replaces Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran last week| Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The terrorist group Hamas announced on Tuesday (6) that the new leader of its political directorate is Yahya Sinwar.

He replaces Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran last Wednesday (31), in an attack attributed by Hamas and Iran to Israel.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the election of Commander Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement’s political directorate, succeeding the martyred Commander Ismail Haniyeh, who [Alá] have mercy on him,” Hamas said in a statement.

Sinwar, 61, is accused by Israel of masterminding the October 7 terrorist attacks last year, in which Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others on Israeli territory.

On X, Israel Katz, Israeli Foreign Minister, commented on Sinwar’s appointment.

“The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to eliminate him quickly and wipe this vile organization off the face of the Earth,” he wrote.

