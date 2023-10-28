Hamas demands release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages

Hamas demands the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages. This was announced by the representative of the military wing of Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam brigade, Abu Obeida, reports TASS.

“It will be possible to free the enemy’s prisoners only by freeing all Palestinian prisoners in his prisons. If the enemy wants to immediately put an end to the dossier of hostages and prisoners, we are ready; if he needs the opportunity to share this dossier, we are also ready,” he called the condition.

At the same time, Musa Abu Marzuk, a member of the Politburo and the head of the Hamas foreign relations department, previously spoke about the lack of progress in negotiations for the release of the hostages. He clarified that negotiations with Western, regional and international representatives began on October 10.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Hamas was ready to release the hostages, a list of which the movement received through the Russian Foreign Ministry.