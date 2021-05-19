An armistice agreement between Palestine and Israel can be reached in the near future – within a few hours or two days. This was reported to “Lente.ru” by the deputy head of the Politburo of the Palestinian movement Hamas Musa Abu Marzuk through his press secretary.

A spokesman for the movement also named the conditions for a truce: both sides must cease fire at the same time. “This is evident both from the content of the telephone conversation. [президента США Джо] Biden with [израильским премьером Биньямином] Netanyahu, as well as from recent statements by Netanyahu himself, ”said Abu Marzouk.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden called Netanyahu, their conversation was the fourth since the beginning of the latest escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The White House said that the American leader called on Israel to de-escalate and conclude a ceasefire agreement with Palestinian groups. On the same day, the agency Reuters reported with reference to a source in Egypt, acting as a mediator between Israel and Palestine, that the parties to the conflict, in principle, agreed to a truce, but the details of the agreement are still being discussed.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.