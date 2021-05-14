The Palestinian movement Hamas has told mediators in negotiations with Israel that a ceasefire is a key requirement for de-escalating the conflict in the region. On Saturday, May 15, the head of the Politburo of the movement outside Palestine Khaled Meshaal told about this on the air of the TV channel TRT Arabic…

“Israel must stop evicting people from Sheikh Jarrah, release those detained as a result of the recent escalation in East Jerusalem, withdraw the security forces from the al-Aqsa mosque, and stop the aggression in Gaza,” Mashaal said.

He added that Turkey, Qatar and Egypt are making efforts to de-escalate and stop Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that over the past four days in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli shelling killed at least 34 children. In the Jewish state, two children fell victim to clashes between Israelis and Palestinians.

On May 14, UN Secretary General António Guterres in his called on Palestine and Israel to immediately cease hostilities. Too many civilians have died in the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, he said. According to him, this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

In connection with the aggravation of the conflict in the region, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, May 16.