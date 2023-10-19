Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

A twelve-year-old girl is said to be among the Israelis murdered by Hamas. She was considered a big Harry Potter fan. Author JK Rowling had a message for the terrorist militia.

Gaza City – The war in Israel is claiming more and more lives – on both sides. The anti-Semitic violence is now spreading to Germany, especially to Berlin-Neukölln. While an estimated 203 Israeli and international hostages are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip, primarily by Hamas’ military Al-Qassam Brigades.

Suspected murdered by Hamas in Israel: JK Rowling feared in vain for Harry Potter fans

Relatives and Israeli authorities had previously suspected that twelve-year-old Noya Dan was one of the people brutally kidnapped to Gaza. But now it is sadly certain that the girl Noya is no longer alive. Like more than 1,400 other Israeli citizens, she was murdered by Hamas in the massacre on October 7th.

The State of Israel announced this on its official account on X (formerly Twitter). Noya was considered a big fan of the fictional character “Harry Potter,” which is why the famous author JK Rowling publicly intervened in her case.

“The abduction of children is despicable and cannot be justified in any way. For obvious reasons, this image really touched me. “May Noya and all the hostages kidnapped by Hamas return safely to their families soon,” the 58-year-old writer wrote in a post on X, in which she shared a photo of the little girl with a Harry Potter book and a magic wand. The state of Israel shared the photo before it became clear that Noya was no longer alive and had not been kidnapped, but murdered.

Harry Potter fan probably murdered by Hamas: State of Israel turned to JK Rowling

To put it into perspective: Harry Potter is a sorcerer’s apprentice in the novel series. “This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and taken to Gaza. Noya is sensitive, kind, funny and a huge Harry Potter fan. JK Rowling – can you help us get her story out? Share this and help us bring Noya home,” Israeli authorities wrote in their first tweet.

Before they had to announce the girl’s violent death in another tweet. Following the first tweet, Rowling immediately turned to the radical Islamist Palestinian terrorist organization to request the hostages be released – to no avail.

Hamas massacre in Israel: Little girl probably burned to death in Kibbutz Nir Oz

Loud Picture Noya was burned in the attack on her grandmother Carmela’s house in Kibbutz Nir Oz (population around 400), which, like the Jewish settlement of Kfar Azza, was hit by terrorists in an attack that violated international law. That also reports India Today. Just two examples among many. Her 80-year-old grandmother was also killed in the massacre near the Gaza Strip. Uncle Ofer Kalderon (53 years old), cousin Erez (11) and cousin Sahar (16) are loudly considered Picture missing since then. (pm)