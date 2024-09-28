The movement said in a statement: “The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) mourns to our Palestinian people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world the martyrdom of His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, who rose as a martyr along with a group of his fellow leaders, in the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood and on the road to Jerusalem. And supporting our Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the face of the Zionist enemy.”

She added: “We in the Hamas movement, and in the face of this Zionist crime and massacre, let us renew our absolute solidarity and stand together with the brothers in Hezbollah and the Islamic resistance in Lebanon.”



Hezbollah announced in a statement on Saturday the killing of its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, as a result of an Israeli raid on the southern suburb of Beirut, after Israel had previously confirmed his assassination.

Over the past few days, Israel has shifted the focus of its operation from Gaza to Lebanon, where a violent bombing campaign has led to the death of more than 700 people and the displacement of about 118,000.

An exchange of fire began between the party supported by Iran And the Hebrew state about a year ago, the day after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, which sparked the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.