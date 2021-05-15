One of the rockets fired from the Gaza Strip hit a fuel tank in the port of the Israeli city of Ashdod. As a result, a powerful explosion thundered, causing a fire. This was reported on May 15 by the edition The Times of Israel…

Data on the victims and the dead have not been reported.

Barrages of rockets are being fired non-stop from Gaza into southern Israel. Tonight, a rocket hit the city of Ashdod — see the damage for yourself. This won’t go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/2ByndSi79u – Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 15, 2021

The press service of the Israel Defense Forces, reporting on the fire, noted that “this will not go unanswered.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had destroyed the office of the head of the Hamas security service in Gaza.

On May 14, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on Palestine and Israel to immediately cease hostilities. Too many civilians have died in the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, he said. The UN Secretary General noted that this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

In connection with the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting on Sunday, May 16.