The military wing of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades on Thursday evening, May 20, published a statement on its website, where it indicated that it was preparing a large-scale missile strike across Israel, but in connection with the upcoming ceasefire, it postponed this plan.

“We say clearly: we have prepared for a strike that would have affected the entire Palestine from Haifa to Ramon, but we suspended this large-scale missile attack on the enemy due to the fact that we agreed to a ceasefire in order to monitor the behavior of the enemy,” he said in a statement, the spokesman for the “Brigades” Abu Ubeida.

However, he stressed that the option of delivering such a strike could still be considered before the ceasefire enters into force: “This option is still on the table.”

According to Abu Ubeid, the group “defended Jerusalem on behalf of the entire Arab nation.”

On May 20, the Israeli security cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine. Israel intends to cease fire on May 21 at 2.00 local time (coincides with Moscow time). Later, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi instructed to send delegations to Israel and Palestine to monitor compliance with the ceasefire.

The day before, US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The American leader expressed hope for an early de-escalation of the conflict in the region.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

According to the latest information, 12 people were killed in Israel, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians who have died as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes has reached 230, of which 65 are minors. More than 1.7 thousand people were injured.