NYT: Israel’s Iron Dome system was overloaded with cheap missiles

During the attack on Israel, the radical Palestinian movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad use cheap missiles and simple attack drones that were able to overcome the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system. writes The New York Times (NYT).

The authors ask how Hamas was able to hide the accumulation of an arsenal that allowed it to overload the missile defense system from Israeli intelligence.

Israel developed the Iron Dome specifically to protect against missiles

The first battery of the Iron Dome tactical missile defense system went on combat duty in 2011, and by 2014, nine batteries were on duty in Israel. The Israeli system is designed to combat unguided tactical missiles with a range of 4 to 70 kilometers.

Iron Dome launchers near Tel Aviv Photo: Nir Elias/Reuters

The battery includes a radar station (radar) EL/M-2084, which allows you to identify a target and determine its flight path. The radar may not issue an interception command if, according to calculations, the missile will fall into an uninhabited area. The Iron Dome battery also includes a command center and three launchers for 20 Tamir anti-missile missiles with a proximity fuse. In 2012, the cost of launching one missile was estimated at 35-40 thousand dollars, which significantly exceeds the cost of intercepted targets.

It is believed that one battery can protect an area of ​​150 square kilometers. During the 2021 crisis, Hamas fired more than 4,300 rockets into Israel. It was then stated that the Iron Dome intercepted about 90 percent of the missiles that were heading towards populated areas.

Hamas was able to find a vulnerability in the Israeli system

During the current attack, the number of missiles was increased, overloading the missile defense system. The NYT source admitted that Hamas has studied the vulnerabilities of the missile defense system. Thus, each launcher takes some time to reload. During this period, missiles can hit targets without hindrance. Janes analysts suggested Hamas was using new Rajum rockets, which are harder to intercept, and drones.

Past Hamas rocket attacks have been partially mitigated by Israel’s missile defense system known as the Iron Dome. But on Saturday the system seemed to be overloaded. Hamas was able to fire hundreds of rockets in quick succession, potentially more than the system’s interceptors could withstand. See also The Head of State and Vice President congratulate the President of Algeria on his country's National Day The New York Times

In addition, a massive attack could lead to the depletion of anti-missile reserves. Sources told the Washington Post that Israel has asked the United States for help resupplying Iron Dome missiles.

Hamas militants destroy expensive enemy equipment with the simplest grenades

The Israel Defense Forces are armed with Merkava tanks, which were developed specifically for the local theater of operations. These vehicles differ from most modern tanks in the presence of a spring suspension and the location of the engine and transmission compartment in the front part.

Missile interception by the Iron Dome system Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters

Mk version. 4, which was put into service in 2004, is distinguished by reinforced armor. In particular, the tank received enhanced roof armor. Later a version with Mk. 4M with the Trophy active protection complex, which is designed to destroy anti-tank missiles and anti-tank grenade launcher ammunition attacking the vehicle.

But, despite the high level of security, Hamas militants managed to hit Merkava tanks during the attack. One of the first vehicles to be damaged was the Merkava Mk. 4M, which was attacked near the border. It is believed that the car was shot at point-blank range from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher. One tank was also destroyed by dropping ammunition from a quadcopter. The published recording shows a shell falling onto the roof of the hull and a fire in the engine compartment.

Hamas could get weapons thanks to Kyiv

Member of the US House of Representatives Marjorie Taylor-Green admitted that Hamas could have used American weapons that could have been delivered from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Did it come from Afghanistan? Did it come from Ukraine? It is very likely that both Marjorie Taylor-GreenMember of the US House of Representatives

Later, military expert Andrei Klintsevich reported that Kyiv could have transferred Stinger or Strela man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems, grenade launchers, small arms and ammunition to the Hamas movement.

He also noted that the tactics of using drones by attackers may indicate that the fighters took part in military operations in Ukraine as part of international brigades.