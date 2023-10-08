The images speak for themselves. Hamas militants used the networks to spread part of their offensive against Israel, which included kidnapping and abuse against civilians, including women, the elderly and children.



(Also read: Video: the desolate panorama on ‘the highway of death’ after fighting in Gaza)

Until now there is no exact number of missing persons, pBut there were reports of women and young people being violated by Palestinian militiamen.

Women beaten, murdered and tortured have been seen in videos in which Hamas men celebrate the capture of these civilians. Many of them were at a music festival near Gaza.

Missing women from Israel.

At the moment, there are 600 people who were declared dead in Israel in the war with the Gaza militias that began yesterday with a surprise attack by Hamas, according to medical sources reported today cited by local media, while the number of deaths in Gaza rose to 370.

This marks a significant increase in the number of deaths in Israel, which doubled this Sunday after a significant number of deaths were found in Israeli towns near Gaza occupied by Palestinian militiamen and liberated in the last hours by the Israeli Army.

(Also read: The surprise and unprecedented Hamas offensive is the worst aggression against Israel in 50 years)

A video was spread through social networks that caused rejection by Internet users. In it, the body of a woman with long, braided hair who was half-naked and who was being carried in a van by the terrorist group was seen.

Her mother seeks help to find the body: “They sent us a video where I could clearly see our daughter unconscious in the car with the Palestinians driving through the Gaza Strip. I ask for any help or any news, please send it to us. Thank you,” she said .

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a van driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, recorded this video. She confirmed that she had seen her daughter in the video and asked the public for help with more information. pic.twitter.com/Wdy5LTVx7J — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 8, 2023

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

With information from Agencies