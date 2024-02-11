An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike on the Gaza Strip killed two people held in the enclave and injured eight others. This was reported on February 11 by the military wing of the Izz ed-Din al-Qassam Brigade of the Palestinian Hamas movement.

“The al-Qassam Brigades confirm that the continuous Zionist bombing of the Gaza Strip over the past 96 hours has resulted in the death of two prisoners and the serious injuries of eight others,” said a statement published on the Telegram channel.

The team's report also said that the situation of the victims is becoming more difficult as they cannot be provided with the necessary treatment. The names of the dead were not released.

Earlier in the day, journalist Ibrahim Isbaita told Izvestia that Egypt had built a wall on the border with Palestine in anticipation of an influx of refugees. He noted that in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, near Egyptian territory, over 1.5 million people were trapped.

Also on February 11, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that four people were killed in the Gaza Strip when a residential building was hit. It was noted that the Al-Hakar area in Deir el-Balah in the central part of the enclave was attacked.

Before this, on February 7, IDF official Anna Ukolova told Izvestia that the army would carry out combat missions anywhere in the Gaza Strip where it was needed. According to her, the actions of the troops are approved by the country's political leadership and the military cabinet.

On February 18, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel intends to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely defeated. He noted that the fighting will continue for many months.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7 last year, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the enclave.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.