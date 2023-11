Ghazi Hamad, member of Hamas’s decision-making political cabinet | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Ghazi Hamad, a member of the political cabinet of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, took responsibility for the terrorists’ responsibility for the massacre of Israeli civilians carried out during the Hamas attacks against the State of Israel, which took place on October 7th.

In an interview given to the Lebanese broadcaster LCBHamad also declared that the attack carried out in October, which resulted in the death of 1,400 Israelis and the kidnapping of 239 hostages taken to the Gaza Strip, was just the “beginning” of a series of other attacks that could occur again .

Responding coolly to questions about the massacre of Jews, Hamad said Israel had “no place” in the land he said belonged to Hamas terrorists. Hamad also said that the “Israeli occupation” caused the devastating actions of the Palestinian terrorist group.

“We are the victims of the occupation. Therefore, no one should blame us for the things we do. On October 7th, October 10th, October 1,000,000: everything we do is justified,” he said.

When asked about the deaths caused by Israel’s counteroffensive, Hamad said that “will we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are willing to pay. They call us a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

Hamad also stated that the attacks carried out against the Jewish State will be carried out suddenly until the “complete annihilation of Israel”.