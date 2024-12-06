A delegation from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas headed by Mohamed Darwish, met this Friday with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidanin Doha to address negotiations regarding the management of Gaza and the Israeli ceasefire.

Darwish, who is the head of the Hamas shura council, the organization’s advisory body, presented to Fidan the results and repercussions of the meetings in Cairo with the Palestinian nationalist movement Fatah, in which both formations guided the creation of an independent committee to manage Gaza from the day after the end of the conflict.

According to the statement released by Hamas, Fidan “underlined during the meeting your country’s position on the Palestinian issue, highlighting the efforts made by the Republic of Türkiye and for which it uses all its diplomatic capabilities to bring the international community closer to the humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza.

During the meeting, Darwish emphasized the situation in northern Gaza, under an Israeli siege and ground incursion for more than 60 days, in which 3,700 Palestinians have died or disappeared. This Friday, Hamas expressed its “hope of reaching an agreement” that would end the attacks in the enclave, now that international mediators have resumed negotiations with Israel on the matter.

Hamas political bureau member Basem Naim said in a statement that the group is also “prepared to show flexibility” in negotiations regarding the implementation of the agreement, including “the timing of the withdrawal of Israeli troops from points key to the Gaza Strip”, one of the elements of clash between the usual parties.

An Israeli delegation will visit Cairo “in the coming days” to address the possible truce agreement in Gaza and an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an Egyptian security source informed EFE who predicted their arrival “at the beginning of the week.” “next.”

In the midst of this new effort in the negotiations, Qatar, which had withdrawn its mediation accusing the parties of lack of “seriousness”, would have also discreetly resumed its role in the negotiations, according to what the newspaper reported yesterday. The Times of Israel.