A man who survived the massacre at the Super Nova music festival on October 7, when terrorists invaded Israeli territory and killed thousands of people, has reported being raped by terrorists.

In an unidentified statement, the victim, identified by the letter D, told Channel 12 about his terrifying experience. It was the first time a male victim had come forward publicly to report sexual assault during the brutal attack.

In his testimony, D stated that he was captured by members of Hamas’ elite Nukhba unit, at which time the sexual crime was committed.

“They pin you to the ground, you try to resist, they take off your clothes, laugh at you, humiliate you, spit on you. […] They played in parts [íntimas]they rape you,” said the victim.

He continued: “There is a circle, [as pessoas] They laugh, and you don’t know what to do at the time, whether to resist or let it go, how to deal with the situation. There was a very difficult rape. At some point, more people arrived and called for them and then the attackers had to stop,” said the man, whose identity was protected.

The survivor said he only managed to escape after the arrival of soldiers from his country’s Defense Forces, the IDF.

“It was a very difficult moment, weakness throughout my body. It was as if my blood was cheap. They were completely drunk, celebrating, laughing with their weapons. You disassociate yourself from the situation, but on the other hand, you experience it very strongly,” he said.

According to the Times of Israel newspaper and the channel 12D’s testimony was handed over to an Israeli police unit investigating sexual crimes committed by the terrorists on the day of the massacre. Other hostages of the Palestinian militia have reported rapes and these cases are also being investigated by the local government.

Israeli police have been collecting statements from survivors, physical evidence and confessions of sexual assault made by terrorists captured on October 7.

Although some critics of Israel downplay or ignore allegations of rapes committed by Hamas and the UN has been slow to address the issue, a report United Nations report in February concluded that “there is sufficient evidence to believe the victims’ accounts.”