Under pressure to stop the war because of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel classifies the extremist group's demands as “unrealistic”

Hamas has presented a new proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the news agency reported Reuters this Friday (March 15, 2024). According to the report, the demands were received by Israel as “unreal”.

The text calls for the release of 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 sentenced to life imprisonment. In return, Hamas would release Israeli hostages. The 1st wave would include women, children, the elderly and sick people. In a second moment, all detainees on both sides would be released.

Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, the agreement would be similar to the one proposed to the extremist group in February, during truce negotiations at a meeting in Paris, France. The ratio of people released would be about 10 prisoners to 1 hostage.

At the time, Israel also rejected the proposal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sometimes said that the war will only end when Hamas is destroyed.

“We really want to achieve another release and we are prepared to go far [nos termos do acordo], but we are not prepared to pay any price. Certainly not the illusory prices that Hamas demands of us, the meaning of which is the defeat of the State of Israel”, Netanyahu spoke to Israeli military personnel in February.

The extremist group's new proposal also includes: a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, sending humanitarian aid to Palestinians, returning displaced people to their homes and withdrawing Israeli forces.

Pressure to end the conflict increases with warnings from the UN (United Nations) about hunger in Gaza. According to Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs organization, 576 thousand people are about to experience serious malnutrition.

Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, at least 31,341 Palestinians have been killed and 73,134 injured, according to the Al Jazeera –broadcaster financed by the Qatari monarchy, with data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. The data, however, cannot be independently confirmed.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,200 people.