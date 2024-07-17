Human Rights Watch (HRW) has determined that the Islamist organization Hamas committed “numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity” in the attacks in Israel on October 7in which almost 1,200 people died and 251 were taken hostage.

According to the criteria of

“Human Rights Watch’s investigation concluded that the Hamas-led assault on October 7 was designed to kill civilians and take as many people as possible hostage,” the group’s crisis and conflict director, Ida Sawyer, said in her latest report.

“I can’t erase all the blood from my mind: Palestinian armed groups’ October 7 assault on Israel,” it reads. HRW concludes that the Islamists committed several crimes against humanity: targeting civilians, deliberate killing of detainees, cruel and inhuman treatment, sexual and gender-based violence, hostage-taking, mutilation and looting of corpses, use of human shields, and looting and pillaging.

Bombings in Gaza Photo:EFE Share

The basic principle of humanitarian law is that all parties to a conflict must at all times distinguish between combatants and civilians, “who must never be the target of an attack,” HRW notes.

In this sense, HRW noted that 815 of the 1,195 people killed that day were civilians. And of the 251 abducted in the assault – of whom 116 remain in Gaza –42 of them dead -, the majority are civilians.

These actions were not “an afterthought, a failed plan or isolated acts,” says the organization, which has studied the testimonies of victims, relatives, assistance teams and medical experts, as well as more than 280 photographs and videos of the assault.

“Hamas officials responded to HRW’s questions by saying they had ordered their forces not to attack civilians and not to deviate from human rights and humanitarian law,” HRW said, adding that it had “found evidence to the contrary.”

Videos of the attack show militants actively seeking out civilians and killing them, proving that the attacks and hostage-taking were “planned and highly coordinated.”

HRW said further investigation is needed to prove other crimes, such as the persecution of identifiable groups based on racial, ethnic or religious motives. or the commission of rape or other acts of sexual violence.

In this regard, the organization identified crimes by the militiamen such as subjecting the hostages to forced nudity or the dissemination of sexualized images without their consent, but did not find verifiable information when talking to the kidnapped women, their relatives or witnesses about rapes.

HRW requested access to information on sexual violence from the Israeli government, which did not respond.

A Palestinian carries the body of his dead son after an Israeli raid on displaced persons’ tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis. Photo:EFE Share

Crimes against humanity by Israel

They must take disciplinary action against members responsible for war crimes and hand over for prosecution anyone facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

HRW highlighted Israel’s commission of crimes against humanity by carrying out collective punishment against the Gazan population following the attacks, defined by the cutting off of essential services and limiting the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, where more than 38,700 Palestinians have died since October 7th.

This punishment “It exacerbates the impact of Israel’s more than 17 years of illegal closure of Gaza,” accusing the country of also committing “crimes of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians.”

HRW called on all parties to respect humanitarian law and on Palestinian militants in Gaza to “immediately and unconditionally release the civilians they are holding hostage.”

“Disciplinary measures must be taken against members responsible for war crimes and anyone facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) must be handed over for prosecution,” he said.

Palestinian families walk after crossing from Gaza City into the southern Gaza Strip as the Israeli army continues its operation in Gaza City, July 11, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

On May 20, the chief prosecutor of the ICC has requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohamed Deif.

Deif was the target of an Israeli strike on Saturday in Mawasi, southern Gaza Strip, but his death has not been confirmed.

EFE