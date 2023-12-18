Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Turkey appears to be a safe haven for the terrorist militia Hamas: According to Israeli media, there has now been a secret meeting of the Hamas leadership there.

Ankara – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan After October 7th, the terrorist militia Hamas was described as a liberation organization that wanted to liberate its country and its people. Israel, on the other hand, is a terrorist state and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the butcher of Gaza. The words caused international outrage.

However, that was valid Türkiye Hamas always as a safe haven. It was only in July that her boss, Ismail Haniyya, visited Erdoğan in his presidential palace together with Palestinian President Mahmut Abbas. The meeting took place behind closed doors.

Safe haven in the Israel war? Hamas secret meeting in Turkey

According to a report by the Israeli radio station CAN High-ranking Hamas representatives are said to have held a secret meeting in Turkey last week. Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, who lives in the Qatari capital Doha, is said to have taken part in the meeting. According to information from CAN Several other high-ranking Hamas officials took part. Loud Jerusalem Post The purpose of the meeting was to coordinate Hamas' next steps in the current war with Israel.

The announcement by the head of the Israeli domestic secret service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, that Hamas members would also be hunted down in Turkey had recently caused anger in the country. Turkey, however, warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it tries to fight Hamas members in the country.

Hamas official Majid Abu Hasan was also allowed on stage at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Gaziantep. © IMAGO/Zakariya Yahya

Erdogan's verbal attacks against Israel just hot air?

However, Erdoğan's verbal attacks against Israel seem to be just hot air. Trade with Israel has increased steadily since the Turkish ruling party AKP came to power. “In 2002, when the AKP came to power, Turkey's exports to Israel amounted to $861.4 million and imports from Israel amounted to $544.5 million. In 2022, exports increased to $6.74 billion and imports increased to $2.17 billion. The trading volume increased from $1.41 billion to $8.91 billion. This means that the trading volume has increased by 532 percent in the last 20 years,” writes the station’s Turkish service Euronews citing government figures from Ankara.

Although business between the two countries has been declining since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, Turkish merchant ships can still be seen in Israeli ports. Turkish journalists reported that the son of the Turkish president was also said to have been involved in the business.

Erdoğan calls for an independent Palestine within 1967 borders

The war in Gaza was also the topic of Erdoğan's visit to Budapest today to mark 100 years of friendship between the two states. “We have been working on a ceasefire and avoiding a conflagration since the first day of the war,” Erdoğan said at the joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A free and independent Palestine within the 1967 borders is inevitable, emphasized Erdoğan.