Doha did not issue any official information or statements in this regard, while this claim was not confirmed by an independent source.

The proposal seems strange, as the Hamas movement refuses to release the hostages except “on its terms,” as the head of its political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, recently announced, after the Israeli military operation has so far failed to liberate them by force or force Hamas to release the military prisoners, who are the most important category.

Israel has not yet been able to reach any of the senior leaders of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, led by Yahya Al-Sinwar and the leaders of the first echelon of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

What does Channel 13 say?

The Israeli channel says that, according to “sources close to officials in Doha, Qatar has drafted a proposal that will be presented on Wednesday evening to the political and security cabinet in Israel.”

According to the alleged proposal, “Israeli Channel 13” says, “Hamas leaders will be exiled outside the Gaza Strip, all kidnappers will be released, even in stages, and the Israeli army will withdraw from the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas' position

Hamas has previously rejected similar proposals, stressing that the release of hostages must be matched by the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

The Hamas leaders' denial means that the movement will not have an influential role in managing the Gaza Strip after the war, something that the movement also rejects, which said it is open to participating in a national unity government.

“They (Israel) will never get their hostages back unless all our prisoners in occupation prisons are released,” the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Tuesday in Qatar.

Hamas released about half of the hostages during a week-long ceasefire in November, and mediators have since sought to reach an agreement on another round of prisoner exchanges, accompanied by a cessation of fighting.

In addition to civilians, Hamas and other armed groups are holding Israeli soldiers. Hamas insists on a ceasefire before negotiating the release of the hostages, a demand that Israel completely rejects.

Israeli welcome

The Israeli Authority for the Affairs of Abductees and Missing Persons said: “The reports about the new deal that will be presented to the Council of Ministers inspire some hope in the hearts of families concerned about the fate of their loved ones who have been dying in Hamas’ tunnels since 2013.”

She added: “Nearly 100 days and nights without food, water, and life-saving medical treatment, and with every passing day the condition of the abductees deteriorates. We go back and say: The Military Cabinet should not concern itself with anything other than the return of the abductees. We demand that they agree to any deal that leads to their release alive.” immediately”.

Senior Israeli officials told Channel 13 that “there is no breakthrough in the issue of the kidnappers.”

Cairo talks

An Egyptian official said that an Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to hold a new round of talks with Egypt regarding the possibility of exchanging hostages held by Hamas for Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons, according to the Associated Press.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are leading mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has been holding discussions with Middle Eastern leaders since the end of the week, and is expected to arrive in Cairo on Thursday.

Efforts to negotiate a prisoner exchange were disrupted after the assassination of a prominent Hamas leader in Beirut last week, which was widely blamed on Israel.

An Egyptian official said on Wednesday that Egypt and Qatar are seeking to release civilian hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of more Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, but he did not mention the fate of Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip.