Maan: Hamas leaders led by Haniyeh arrived in Turkey to meet with Erdogan

Leaders of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, led by Politburo Chairman Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Turkey to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agency reports this Maan citing Palestinian sources.

According to the agency’s interlocutors, the trip is connected with Haniyeh’s recent visit to Iran, where he met with the country’s leadership and discussed the latest events in the Gaza Strip.

On November 4, Turkey decided to recall Ambassador Shakir Ozkan Torunlar from Israel for consultations amid events in the Gaza Strip.

At the end of October, it became known that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen recalled diplomats from Turkey to “reassess Israeli-Turkish relations” after statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Before this, Erdogan, at a rally in support of Palestine, announced Turkey’s intention to declare Israel a war criminal. The head of state also called Israel an occupier.