Yahya Sinwar has led the group in the Gaza Strip since 2017; According to him, Hamas is on its way to defeat Israel

Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, spoke out this Sunday (Dec 25, 2023) for the first time since the start of the war against Israel, which began on October 7. He said the extremist group faces a battle “ferocious, violent and unprecedented” against the Jewish State. The information is from the newspaper The Times of Israel.

Sinwar also said that Hamas will not submit “occupancy conditions” and that the group is on its way to defeating the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

Also according to the newspaper, the leader stated that the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassam Brigades, killed around 1,000 Israeli soldiers. However, according to information from the Israel Defense Forces, the number of Israeli soldiers who were killed in the Gaza Strip is 156.

Yahya Sinwar has been the leader of Hamas in Palestine since 2017. He is considered one of the most important people in the group and was responsible for implementing its security apparatus.