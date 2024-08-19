Hamdan told Reuters that Hamas had already assured the mediators that it did not need “new negotiations or new ideas, and there is a proposal that we agreed to and we need to implement it, and it is based on (US President Joe) Biden’s proposal as well.”

The Hamas leader also said, “Communication with Sinwar has its own tools and mechanisms, and certainly the security circumstances have an impact on our keenness to ensure that the enemy does not reach him, but these communications are taking place in a smooth and satisfactory manner and achieve the goal.”

He continued: “Al-Sinwar was following the negotiation process, blessed it, and was a partner in making decisions related to it.”

Blinken said earlier on Monday that Netanyahu had accepted a proposal made by Washington aimed at a ceasefire in Gaza, calling on Hamas to accept it as well.

“During a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he assured me that Israel accepts the proposal to close the gaps and that he supports it,” he told reporters.

“Now Hamas must do the same, and then the two parties, with the help of the mediators – the United States, Egypt and Qatar – must come together and complete the process of reaching clear understandings on how to implement the commitments they have undertaken under this agreement,” he added.