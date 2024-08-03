Iranians carry a portrait of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian and Iranian flags during a protest at Tehran University on Wednesday (31) | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The house where Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed last Wednesday (31) was hit by a short-range projectile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported this Saturday (3).

The missile is believed to have weighed around seven kilograms and was launched outside the guest housing area where Haniya was staying, according to a statement published by Iran’s official news agency, IRNA.

Also in a statement, the IRGC called the case a terrorist attack and attributed responsibility to Israel “with the criminal support of the United States government.”

According to IRNA, Iranian Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for Haniya’s death, while the Revolutionary Guards said the “Zionist regime” would face “a harsh and painful response at the appropriate time, place and manner.”

Khamenei was buried on Friday (2) in a cemetery in the Doha region of Qatar, where he lived in exile. He was honored by Muslim faithful before the burial.

US strengthens stance in Middle East after death of Hamas leader

As tensions in the Middle East rise, the United States has announced “changes in military posture” to increase protection for its own armed forces and strengthen Israel’s defense.

The increase in contingent occurs both due to the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the confirmation of the death of Hezbollah member Nazih Abed Aliby the Israel Defense Forces. The action took place in the Bazuriya region, in southern Lebanon.

The Pentagon announced that warships equipped with anti-ballistic missile equipment and an extra team of fighter jets will be sent to cover positions in the region.