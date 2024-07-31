The Islamist group Hamas confirmed on Wednesday the death of its leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an attack attributed to Israel in Tehran. The incident occurred after Haniyeh attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas issued a statement saying that Haniyeh died as result of a “treacherous Zionist raid” at his residence in the Iranian capital.

“Brother leader, martyr fighter Ismail Haniya, leader of the movement, died as a result of a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran, after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president,” the group said.

So far, the Israeli authorities have not confirmed any attack in Tehran nor the death of the Hamas leader.

The Islamist movement stressed that Haniyeh, who held the highest position in the group’s political bureau, died as a martyr in his struggle. Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the “jihad of victory or martyrdom,” highlighting Haniyeh’s dedication to his cause.

Context

This announcement comes amid intensification of tensions in the regionjust hours after Israel confirmed having eliminated Fuad Shukr, military chief of Hezbollah.

Shukr, considered the chief of staff of the Lebanese Shiite group, was blamed by Israel for the deaths of thousands of Israeli civilians, including 12 children, in a recent attack in Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.

Ismail Haniyeh had been on an official visit to Tehran, participating in key events that strengthened ties between Hamas and IranHis assassination not only marks a loss for the Hamas structure, but also increases volatility in the already unstable Middle East region, affecting geopolitical dynamics and regional security.

Haniyeh’s figure had been fundamental in the direction and international representation of Hamas, especially since his move to Qatar, where he had played a crucial role in the movement’s foreign policy.