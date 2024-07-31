Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, was killed in Tehran on the night between Wednesday and Thursday with one of his bodyguards. He had gone to the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in of the new president of the Islamic Republic, Masoud Pezeshkian. Haniyeh was hit by a missile launched from outside Iran. The attack has not been claimed, but has been attributed to Israel by Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi rebels and Iran itself. Israel also conducted an air raid on the southern outskirts of Beirut, in Lebanon. According to the forces of the Jewish state, the attack targeted Hezbollah commander and number two, Fuad Shukr, responsible for the massacre at the Majdal Shams soccer field, in the Golan Heights, which caused the deaths of 12 children and teenagers. Shukr died during the Israeli raid in Beirut, wrote in a tweet the spokesman of the IDF, Daniel Hagari. Returning to the death of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas speaks of a cowardly act that will not go unanswered, while Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, threatens a harsh retaliation against Israel.