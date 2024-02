Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh: group studies truce proposal, but imposes measures on Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran

The political head of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, spoke this Wednesday (28) about the progress of the truce proposal with Israel, stating that the Islamic terrorist group was showing “flexibility” in negotiations with Tel Aviv for the release of hostages, in However, he was ready to continue fighting.

In a televised speech, Haniyeh also called on Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank to march to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the first day of Ramadan on March 10, a focal point of the conflict.

The Palestinian militia leader's statement comes a day after Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said that Iran, the country's biggest enemy, the terrorist group Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah will use the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to generate violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“Hamas’ main objective is to take advantage of Ramadan and turn it into the second phase of the plan that began on October 7, with an emphasis on the Temple Mount and Jerusalem,” commented Gallant at the Israel Defense Forces Central Command (IDF). ).

Israelis call the Temple Mount what Palestinians consider the Esplanade of Mosques, where the Al Aqsa Mosque is located in the Old City of East Jerusalem. It is the holiest site for Judaism and the third holiest site for Muslims, as well as being the most emblematic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel and Hamas – which controls the Gaza Strip – have been at war since October 7, when the terrorist group carried out an attack that included rocket fire and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of its militiamen, which killed around 1,200 people in Israeli territory and kidnapped another 250.