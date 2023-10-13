The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched more than fifty rockets this Friday against the Ben Gurion International Airport, which is located about 15 kilometers from the city of Tel Aviv, and the city of Sderot, in the south of the country.

The Palestinian armed group has indicated in a statement that the Ezzeldin al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, have carried out an attack against the airport “in response to the displacement of Palestinian civilians and the attacks perpetrated against them.”

Likewise, they have confirmed that several rockets have hit homes in Sderot, which has already suffered several attacks in recent days after Hamas launched an offensive against Israeli territory on Saturday that has so far left more than 1,300 Israelis dead and 3,000 wounded. The attacks on Sderot have led local authorities to request the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to completely evacuate the area to avoid civilian casualties.

seven rockets



For their part, the authorities of Sderot have confirmed that seven rockets have hit the area, although they have ruled out fatalities or injuries for the moment, while the Israeli Army has warned that the city of Ashkelon has been bombed for the third time. in just 45 minutes.

The anti-aircraft warning sirens have sounded repeatedly in the area, which was already hit this morning by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces have moved to the industrial area of ​​the town, where a shooting has been reported due to signs of a possible infiltration, according to information collected by the newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

On the other hand, Israeli forces have assured that they have destroyed several Hamas positions used to launch drones. “It is another example of how the Hamas terrorist group uses Gaza citizens as human shields,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Thus, they have explained that these targets were on the roofs of residential buildings in the Gaza Strip. “We are continuing our offensive and working to completely destroy Hamas drones,” he said.