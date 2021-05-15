The combat wing of the Izzaddin al-Qassam Brigade, which controls the Gaza Strip, has announced the launch of several dozen missiles in the direction of Tel Aviv. It is reported by TASS referring to the Palestinian radio station Donia Al-Watan.

The rockets were launched at 13:00 local time in response to recent casualties, as well as in response to the shelling of a refugee camp, which killed 10 people, 8 of whom were minors.

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas named the requirements for establishing a truce with Israel. The first requirement for de-escalation is a ceasefire. Other demands include the withdrawal of Israeli security officials from the Al-Aqsa mosque and free access of worshipers to it.