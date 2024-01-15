Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Chan Yunis: Israeli soldiers show journalists an underground tunnel where the Israeli military says it found evidence that hostages were being held by militants. © dpa/AP/picture Alliance/Ohad Zwigenberg

The fate of many hostages is now “unknown,” said a spokesman for the armed Hamas wing. Israel bears “full responsibility” for this.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – The radical Islamic Hamas has no longer known where all the Israeli hostages are for the past few weeks. The fate of many hostages from Israel is now “unknown,” said Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, in a televised speech on Sunday evening. “Most likely” many of them were recently killed, “the rest” are constantly “in great danger.” The government and army of Israel bear “full responsibility”.

According to Israeli information, 132 of the approximately 250 people abducted on October 7th are still in the Gaza Strip. However, it is believed that 25 of them are presumed dead.

“Square of the Hostages” in Tel Aviv: Artists make the fate of those abducted understandable

As the daily News reported that the abducted people have now been in the Gaza Strip for 100 days. However, it is unclear whether they can guess how long the period actually is. Many of the hostages are presumably in Hamas tunnels, where day and night are probably indistinguishable.

In order to make it understandable what people are going through, artists recreated one of the tunnels. In a public square in Israel's capital, they draw attention to what the abducted people are currently experiencing. “Claustrophobic, heartbreaking, sad, very, very difficult,” says a teary-eyed woman after walking through one of the tunnels. “Yesterday I had to really cry for the first time because me and my family feel that time is against us,” says Shani Yerushalmi, whose sister Eden is one of the hostages.

War between Israel and Hamas further threatens the lives of Gazans and hostages

Grief, fear and horror on both sides of the war: In what is now known as the “Square of the Hostages” in Tel Aviv, many people know that a continuation of the war with Hamas “could cost the lives of their relatives and friends every day,” reports an ARD correspondent. According to unverifiable information from the Hamas Health Center, 24,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Israel's attacks began. The United Nations also considers the number to be credible. There is neither enough food, drink and medical care for the residents of the Gaza Strip nor for the Israeli hostages.

The militant Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas released a video on Monday in which it said three hostages were kidnapped from Israel to the Gaza Strip. A woman and two men can be seen in the video. They speak Hebrew and call on the Israeli government to work for their release. It was unclear when the video was recorded.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida also said that Hamas allies from the “Axis of Resistance” had announced that they would expand their attacks against Israel. In addition to Hamas, the “Axis of Resistance” also includes the Houthi rebels in Yemen and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. There is also no indication from the Israeli side that the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will allow itself to be stopped. to continue the war. (cat/AFP)